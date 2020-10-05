No room for corrupt elements in country: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of loot and plunder. For the first time, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan held big people accountable. People who were not considered to be touched in the past are now in the grip of the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan has crushed the giants of corruption, he said adding that accountability of corrupt elements was the PTI’s manifesto and the government would not move back even an inch from its manifesto.