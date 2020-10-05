close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 5, 2020

No room for corrupt elements in country: CM

Top Story

 
October 5, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of loot and plunder. For the first time, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan held big people accountable. People who were not considered to be touched in the past are now in the grip of the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan has crushed the giants of corruption, he said adding that accountability of corrupt elements was the PTI’s manifesto and the government would not move back even an inch from its manifesto.

Latest News

More From Top Story