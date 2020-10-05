Their right place is jail: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: In a discreet reference to the opposition politicians, Information Minister Shibli Faraz Sunday said their right place was jail and the masses had voted the PTI into power to accomplish that task.

Addressing a press conference here, he said former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken the opposition's politics into a blind alley.

The minister said the PML-N was misleading the masses and pursuing a narrative that had nothing to do with reality.

"They have done nothing for the country, except for pursuing anti-people policies. They entered into costly energy contracts with foreign companies that had led to a surge in gas and power rates,” said Shibli.

He said the PML-N deliberately ruined the country's economy to create hurdles in the way of the next government.

The minister asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made assets and how he took away the money abroad.

He said Imran Khan effectively raised the issue of Kashmir whereas Nawaz Sharif did not take the name of Kulbhushan Jadhav and was blackmailing Pakistan and its institutions.

“Nawaz Sharif never had a smooth working relationship with the army chiefs and the judiciary and he was accused of theft and financial crimes,” he said.

Faraz noted that Nawaz Sharif had dictatorial tendencies and his party was now disunited.

The PML-N supremo had to submit before the law and face the cases against him, the minister said.

He said the government was trying to implement the court decision about Nawaz Sharif and delivered arrest warrant to him through the Pakistan High commission in London.

“Nawaz was convicted and went to London on bail,” he added.

Shibli said the ex-PM was sitting in apartments worth billions of rupees in London and making speeches to create uncertainty and instability in the country and he did not want the economy to improve.

“The opposition with its statements should not harm projects of national importance,” he said and added that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) went after the opposition which took personal benefits by relaxing rules and regulations and used every opportunity to commit corruption. “Cases were filed against the opposition because it was involved in corruption,” he added.

The minister said the opposition was using people to come back into power.

“The opposition is divided and if its members resign from the assemblies, their resignations would be accepted and bye-elections would be held,” he continued.

He said first the opposition opposed the legislation linked to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and then it formed an alliance to create instability.

Highlighting the country's economy, he said the PTI government inherited a current account deficit of $20 billion and a debt of Rs30 trillion.

He said the PTI government reserved Rs2.9tr in the budget to pay off interest on the loans taken by the previous regimes.

He said the PML-N government wasted $23 billion to artificially control dollar's value.

The minister said the country's exports and remittances were on the upward trajectory and foreign exchange reserves were now in a comfortable zone.

He said the FBR had collected around Rs1 trillion in taxes this quarter, which was above the target.

Talking about the opposition's statement on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, "CPEC is a reflection of historic friendship between Islamabad and Beijing. The opposition should refrain from harming the fraternal ties between the two countries by politicking on CPEC projects."

Faraz said the incumbent government was committed to completing the CPEC's projects at the earliest.

He said when people put the opposition out of power in elections, it left landmines behind to harm the PTI government.

The minister said Ishaq Dar kept dollar artificially low by spending $23 billion and then he went out of the country in the plane of the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The last government could not increase exports in the last five years and it damaged the industry. When the PTI government came, its challenge was to pay back loans and pay heavily for imports of palm oil, crude oil and pulses, the minister said.

“Our exports and remittances increased, as people trusted the honest and sincere leadership of Imran Khan and the government met the revenue collection target of Rs1 trillion,” he explained.

Shibli said the reasons for hike in petrol prices were international prices which were not in the government’s control.

He said the PTI government had to pay capacity payments and circular debt due to previous expensive agreements.