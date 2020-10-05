Second corona wave feared

By Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday advised the nation to wear facemasks in public to avert the feared second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in winter.

The prime minister twittered that compared to some other states, Allah had been kind to Pakistan by sparing it from the worst effects of the pandemic.

“There is a fear — the onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear facemasks in public to avoid a spike,” he said.

He also instructed all offices and educational institutions to ensure everyone wore facemask.

His statement came amidst a slight surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

In the last one month, over 16,000 people were infected by the virus.

As of Sunday, Pakistan has so far registered 314,616 cases out of which 298,968 have recovered, 9,135 are still active while 6,513 have died.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday decided in principle to re-impose a region-wide lockdown following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Providing the basis for the lockdown, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the territory's coronavirus positivity rate had surged to 8.3% — higher than any area in Pakistan.

Following the decision taken during a high-level meeting with PM Haider in the chair, it was decided that religious and social gatherings would be curtailed.

The AJK premier directed the authorities to begin checking at all entry points.

He also said the government-issued safety protocols should be implemented in public transport and educational institutions.

The AJK government has ordered citizens to wear masks when they step out of their homes and at offices.

The region last went into a wide lockdown on March 23, following which "smart" lockdowns were intermittently imposed.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir registered 23, 22, and 40 coronavirus cases on October 1, 2, and 3, respectively, up from 3, 1, and 7 on September 2, 3, and 4.

The territory has recorded a total of 2,816 coronavirus infections, more than 70 deaths, and over 2,408 recoveries, according to official statistics.

Soon after the decision was announced, PM Haider tweeted that he had directed the authorities to draft the lockdown policy within two days.

Meanwhile, nine marriage halls and 171 restaurants in Karachi were sealed over violation of coronavirus safety measures, as the fourth day of a city administration operation came to an end.

The metropolis has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases as the residents continue to flout the rules.

In Sunday’s operation, 33 out of 225 marriage halls in six districts of the city were inspected, out of which four were issued a warning, whereas one was fined for violation of coronavirus protocols.

According to the district administration, so far nine marriage halls have been sealed for violating safety rules.

On the other hand, 60 restaurants were inspected in today's operation, out of which 45 restaurants were found violating safety protocols, while 29 restaurants were given a warning, and 12 of them were sealed.

So far, 171 restaurants have been sealed for violation of coronavirus precautionary measures.

Moreover, six shops, factories and medical stores were also sealed and a fine of Rs192,000 was imposed on them.