Whole country against hybrid system: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sunday said the whole country is against the hybrid system as supremacy of the Parliament, rule of the Constitution, basic human rights, freedom of the people and that of the media cannot be compromised.

“Habib Jalib's dream has come true as Punjab too is now awake and is standing just like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. Punjab's political workers are now facing treason charges, like those belonging to other provinces,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar, spokesman for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a statement.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that this 70-year-old exhausted stance has now been rejected by Punjab too, after Sindh, Balochistan and KP. “The whole country is against the hybrid system and for democratic political workers, being labelled rebellious is a medal,” he said.

The spokesman said that these labels and charges were pressed against the founding father's sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, then Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that those who have been labelled "traitors" are the real heroes of the country, while those labelling them are themselves losing.

Khokhar said the supremacy of the Parliament, rule of the Constitution, basic human rights, freedom of the people and that of the media cannot be compromised.