Onion, tomato rates reach highest level of season

LAHORE: Another spike in prices of onion, potato and tomato was registered during the last one week as the rates of onion and tomato reached the new highest level of the season while the potato rates were also on the same trend.

Further, the rates of all other vegetables were also increased alongside the overcharging adding to the miseries of the lower income group. The market official said that Sindh onion crop ended while supply from Balochistan and Kabul crops started. On the other hand, the government also allowed export of onion and potato on case to case basis which also played a vital role in the increase of its rates. They said that the exporters purchased onion and hoarded it while supplying low quality onion in the domestic market. This resulted in increase of onion prices alongside availability of lower quality in the domestic markets. Furthermore, the administrative authorities and elected representatives least bothered about the price hike and overcharging as they were busy in submitting the report that all is well. This week again massive overcharging was witnessed across the city alongside increasing rates of perishables. The rates of the all seasonal vegetables remained at higher side which was registered increasing trend for last six weeks. The price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs143 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 per kg, and meat fixed at Rs207 per kg, and sold at Rs230 to 280 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs71 to 75 per kg, B-grade Rs65 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, and sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs61 to 63 per kg, and C-grade at Rs57to 59 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70 kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, B-grade by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs113 to 118 per kg, and C-grade at Rs106 to 111 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs130 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs520 to 530 per kg, garlic Thailand reduced by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 320 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs600 per kg. ­