PML-N protests against arrest of Shahbaz Sharif

CHAKDARRA: The members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a rally here on Sunday to condemn the arrest of the party chief Shahbaz Sharif.

The party KP chapter vice-president Attaullah Khan led the protest. Those who addressed the protesters included Attaullah Khan, Fawad Khan, Falak Niaz Khan, Sardar Ai, Yousaf Ali Khan, Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Ali and others. The party KP chapter president, Amir Muqam, who was heading to Dir, joined the protest at Chakdarra.

Amir Muqam said Nawaz Sharif was the three-time elected prime minister of the country who had made Pakistan a nuclear power and worked hard to put the country on road to progress but was now out of the country and his other family members put behind bars which was a highly deplorable act.