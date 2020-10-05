Opp to hold govt accountable for anti-people policies

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Sunday said the joint opposition would hold the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government accountable for its anti-people policies and a record price-hike and unemployment in the province.

“All the seasoned political and religious parties are now united under Pakistan Democratic Movement’s banner to oust the PTI government from power as it is responsible for high inflation and unemployment in history of the province,” Sardar Yousaf told reporters after attending a meeting of his party in Oghi on Sunday. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and otherparties were now united and would oust the selected government from power. He said that the prime minister had pledged to provide job to over 10 million people but instead he deprived over 12 million people of jobs in public and private sectors.

Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a truck plunged into the ravine in Galoz Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Sunday.

“The police rushed to the scene and shifted all the three injured to the nearby Civil Hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries,” District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Sulman Khan told reporters. The truck, which was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit, fell into the gorge when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn, he added. The district police officer said that Barkat Ali and Fazlur Rehman died in the accident while the truck driver, Fazlullah, received serious injuries. He said that the bodies were handed over to the respective families following completion of the medical legal formalities.