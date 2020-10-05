Passengers decry high airfares, ticket renewal fee

PESHAWAR: Pakistani expatriates returning to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia have accused the airlines of fleecing poor passengers by charging up to 400 US dollars for renewal of their tickets.

Azizur Rehman, a resident of Peshawar, told this scribe that when the operation started he was told to pay Rs70,000 extra to get a ticket for the flight to Saudi Arabia. However, a PIA official in Peshawar said that it was the ticket renewal fee that was being charged by every airline. The PIA had set a 100-dollar fee for flight change in the beginning, which was raised to 150 dollars and then to 250 dollars and finally 400 dollars, he added. He maintained that the ticket prices were around Rs121,000. “The prices are high because these are special flights,” he said, adding, the prices fluctuated slightly in response to the exchange rates of dirham and dollar. He said the prices were expected to drop if scheduled flights resume operations.

“The prices of tickets were around Rs40,000 before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak,” he said, adding that the prices were high in the peak season. “The quota is allocated for the PIA office,” he went on to add. “We have provided tickets to all passengers who had contacted the office. We handled 400-500 passengers on a daily basis,” the PIA official in Peshawar said.

The situation, he said, was under control now and passengers could get tickets easily. The Saudi government had extended the expiry date of visa till September 30 and that had caused the problem as everybody was trying to get ticket as early as possible, he added. “We have handled more than 7,000 passengers in the last 15 days,” he said when told that PIA management had collected a huge fee from passengers during the crisis.

The official maintained that other airlines had sold tickets for up to Rs200,000. He said that the PIA had never charged above Rs121,000 while the travel and ticketing agents had sold the tickets after ensuring a profit margin of Rs15,000 to 20,000. Another passenger, Niaz Ali, resident of Shabqadar in Charsadda district, said the situation had improved as he renewed his ticket after paying Rs34,000 extra.

When asked why the PIA management did not handle the ticket operations itself to protect the passengers from exploitation, one of its officials said this was not possible as there are up to 1,000 ticketing agencies in Peshawar alone and they were doing business with the airline.

However, a ticketing agency owner, Momin Gul, disputed his claim, saying that they were not able to get tickets for their clients during the crisis. He admitted that tickets were sold far beyond the normal prices. “The airlines booking system didn’t work during the crisis and it raised suspicion that these tickets were sold in black,” he argued. However, he said that the situation had improved since yesterday. “The uploading of tickets on the booking system is the sign that the air transportation is returning to normalcy,” he said, adding, the passengers were able to get tickets for about Rs35,000 before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Awami National Party (ANP) has also accused the government ministers and advisors of fleecing the poor migrant Pakistanis. Through his public statements, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan alleged that ministers, advisors and officials were involved in selling the airline tickets in black.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan denied any exploitation. He said the PIA mission was not driven solely by profit but providing better service to citizens. However, he added, at the same time it could not operate the service while bearing losses. The official said the operational cost of the post-coronavirus flights had been increased due to social distancing arrangements. He said the passengers had to share the burden of these chartered flights, adding the PIA provided service to 28,506 passengers through 96 flights from 16th to 29th of this month.

The spokesperson said ticket distribution through agents was to facilitate the passengers of all areas across the province. “Passengers could get tickets easily from the agents in respective areas instead of travelling to Peshawar for the same purpose,” he added.