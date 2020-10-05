Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have passed Diploma in Electrical Technology. It is a 3-year programme which I passed. My request is that I cannot afford to study a whole 4-year Bachelor’s degree. Therefore, please suggest which field I should choose that is less expensive and minimum duration programme. (Muhammad Iqbal, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: Dear Mr Iqbal, if you can't study a 4-year degree then I suggest you gain a few years relevant experience, including some internships whether paid or unpaid as this will give you hands-on /practical experience and you will also get to know up-to-date knowledge. This will also give you some financial support so that you can later on study BTech or BE in your relevant subject area.

Ultimately, this will be helpful in getting a better job and you will have more opportunities in your professional career.

Q2: Sir, I am interested in Hotel Management Diploma. Please tell me about Hotel Management Diploma as I got 70% marks in Matric. I request you to please tell me in detail regarding the institutions offering courses in Hotel Management Diploma. Also please advise if there is good scope in this field? (Wasif Virk, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Wasif, please note that many Pakistani colleges/ universities and institutions offer Tourism and Hospitality Management/ Hotel Management programmes. I recommend you to do research on your own. However, if you want to study right after Matric you may check Certificates/ Diplomas relevant to Hotel Management/ Tourism and Hospitality Management with COTHM, Hashoo Foundation and TDCP. Programmes from these institutions would be good keeping in view a successful career. I wish you success in your future plans.

Q3: Sir, as you are a good education specialist so kindly suggest me which is the best government college for engineering in Karachi? I achieved 87% overall in Matric. (Jaazba Sheikh, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Jaazba, there are a lot of good colleges in Karachi. However, it also depends on where you live and what you are expecting from the college. I suggest it is better to visit them to see the facilities they offer. Some of the colleges that I know are Govt Islamia Science College Jamshed Town, Pakistan Shipowners' College North Nazimabad, DHA Degree College for Women and Govt Apwa College for Women Gulberg etc.

Q4: Respected sir, I wish to appear in the CSS exam. I am a medical student by the way. I am confused whether I should continue my medical career or go for civil service. I was told to contact you through your email address to get some guidance. So what should I do? This confusion sometimes interferes with my studies. (Ansab Khan, Peshawar)

Ans: Ansab, I am unable to answer your query as I’m not sure which year of medicine professional you are currently passing. However, I tell you that it is a difficult task. If you are about to complete your medicine then it would not be advisable to leave this degree half way but I will suggest that you complete your MBBS, do your house job, get a practical experience/job and meanwhile try to appear for a CSS examination. It is unfortunate that you will be making this decision because doing medicine is not easy and the entire mode you would be foregoing a very pious and respectable profession that most people want to do. I would suggest you give it a good thought before finalising your decision.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).