Waste disposal vehicles handed to 25 TMAs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided 50 waste disposal vehicles to 25 Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the merged districts.

Such vehicles and other machinery of municipal services would be provided to the newly established TMAs in the second phase. This was told in a meeting held here to review the performance of Local Government and Rural Development, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout. Besides provincial minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub, Secretary Local Government, Mian Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Planning and Development Humayun Khan, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and other officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about various schemes launched for improved municipal services in different districts of the province, it was informed that under Cities Improvement Project (CIP), schemes for improved municipal services were being launched in various districts, including Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Mardan.

The CIP schemes of Peshawar district include replacement of old and rusted pipelines of water supply in various localities, solid waste management system at Shamshatoo, water treatment plant at Kaneeza and improvement/restoration of various public parks. The participants were told that under the CIP Women Development Centre and Sewerage Treatment Plant would be established in Kohat. Sewerage treatment plant and solid waste management system would also be established in Mardan.

It was informed that under the Municipal Service Delivery Project, 97 dysfunctional drinking water tubewells have been restored and handed over to the Water Supply and Sanitation Services Company for operation whereas work is in progress on the restoration of 66 more tube-wells. Similarly, an agreement has been signed for restoration of old water supply scheme in Dera Ismail Khan. The chief minister said his government was utilizing all the available resources to ensure improved and quality municipal services in all the districts of the province. He directed the quarters concerned to ensure physical progress on such public welfare schemes as per the given timelines.