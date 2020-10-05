Retired cops form union for rights

MANSEHRA: Retired police officers here on Sunday formed a union to launch a struggle for the rights of their community. A meeting in this regard was attended largely by the retired officers who pledged to work for the betterment of the society as a whole and thwart threats being hurled by criminals on them after they left the police department on completion of their service. The newly-formed Union of Retired Police Officers selected its cabinet members through raising their hands. Khursheed Khan was chosen as the union’s president, Mazhar Hussain Shah, as general secretary, Mukhtar Ahmad as deputy general secretary, Hahim Khan as senior vice-president and Qazi Javed as vice-president. Khursheed Khan and Mazhar Hussain Shah thanked the retired police officers for reposing their confidence in them.