Govt puts off NA, Senate sessions

ISLAMABAD: The government has put off sittings of National Assembly and Senate, which were informally slated for their separate sessions commencement today (Monday) and Thursday, respectively.

Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that the proposal for convening the session was approved by the government in high echelon consultations but the sudden height in political temperature in recent days and formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its schedule for launching campaign against the government has forced the government to change its mind and the sessions are not to be summoned any day soon.

The government is of the view that the opposition that has become united against the government would avail the sittings of the two houses for creating rumpus and highlighting its agenda against the government. The platform shouldn’t be made available to the opposition by the government for the time being, the sources said.

The National Assembly was adjourned sine die on September 17 and joint sitting of the Parliament was held subsequently, but both the sittings produced commotion although the government succeeded in adopting bills. The speaker of National Assembly was accused for playing partisan role by using unfair means for legislation and disregarding the rules of the Parliament.

The opposition reprimanded the speaker for his conduct in condemning words. Later the opposition parties boycotted a meeting of the Parliamentary Group leaders on legislation for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The group leader belonging to opposition ridiculed the speaker’s authority for convening such meeting that he called after meeting with the prime minister.

The speaker had to call off the meeting after refusal of the opposition leaders. The sources said the government could summon the sittings of the two houses towards the end of the month keeping the political developments in view.

The sources reminded that in absence of working relationship between government and opposition, two houses of Parliament wouldn’t be able to transact any result-oriented business although its performance is dismal during 25 months of its inception. The sources reminded that stalwarts belonging to opposition declined to receive the phone calls made by the speaker.