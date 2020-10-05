close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 5, 2020

Two hardcore terrorists killed in N Waziristan

Top Story

A
APP
October 5, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Around two hardcore terrorists were killed and one apprehended by the security forces on Sunday in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

