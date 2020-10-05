Sedition case registered against Capt Safdar

Ag Agencies

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Gujranwala police Sunday booked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in a treason case.

According to the FIR, Captain (R) Safdar addressed a consultative meeting at the house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on October 2 in which he used a harsh language against the government institutions.

The case had been registered by the Satellite Town police station on the complaint of SHO.

PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt was also booked in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that the PML-N was going to hold a public meeting in Gujranwala on October 16. Meanwhile, rejecting the allegation of Shahbaz Gill, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan said Nawaz did not care about the statements accusing him of being a traitor, Indian agent etc, but these statements would be dangerous for ‘selected’ Imran Niazi.

He questioned if the meetings of Maryam Nawaz, which were falsely being mentioned, had taken place in the presence of Shahbaz Gill.

“When the government’s spokespersons have no answer to government corruption, vote theft, inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe, then they start declaring others Indian agents and traitors.”

The incumbent government has completely failed in fulfilling its promises and it has no answer except to accuse others as traitors and Indian agents, he said.

He said Imran Niazi was making institutions controversial to cover up his failed politics. He said tagging state institutions with any specific political party could only be desired by the enemies of Pakistan.

He repeated that the self-proclaimed spokespersons were dragging institutions into politics, whose impartiality was essential for the supremacy of the constitution

and national security. He said this dangerous game was not in anyone’s interest.

PML N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priority was to provide relief to mafias.

According to media reports, talking to reporters in Lahore, she said after a false narrative of accountability, the government was now declaring political opponents traitors.

“The government is making false statements after its failure to produce any evidence against the PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

Marriyum said inflation was at the historic high but the government’s priority is to bring Nawaz Sharif back from London.

She said the PML-N and the united opposition would provide relief to the masses after sending government home.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Sunday claimed that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met an Indian at Khokhar Palace in Lahore.

In a tweet, Gill claimed that Maryam kept waiting at the same place after the press conference and she reached the meeting place after getting the signal.

Shahbaz said the narrative of Maryam Nawaz and her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was against the country; therefore, no one could bear its burden.

Responding to the statement of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Shahbaz tweeted, “If Rana sahib was asking, I would tell him that according to my information, the meeting with an Indian took place at Khokhar Palace.”

“Rana sahib, you are with Shahbaz Sharif, she will not tell you,” he added.

In another tweet, Gill said the people of Lahore had rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) narrative against Pakistan and the Army.

He said every national of Pakistan loved the army and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be made accountable for his secret meeting at the embassy in London, he added.

Shahbaz further said the propaganda against Pakistan would not be tolerated.

He said Nawaz Sharif was confident that the anti-Pakistan international establishment and Indian dominated world media would back him to support his narrative against the state institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Nawaz Sharif’s narrative amounted to sedition and the government was under immense public pressure to try him for sedition.

He said this while addressing a public meeting at Taxila.

He said Nawaz should face a strict accountability as the Indian media was rejoiced at his narrative.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the opposition was trying to seek NRO on roads after failing to get it from the Parliament.

After passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills from the Parliament, they (opposition parties) got disappointed, as their hopes of getting NRO from the assemblies have died,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said it seemed new elections were held in the last one month, as all of a sudden, the opposition had decided to get on roads against alleged rigging.

He said in fact the opposition was trying to pressurize the government to get some relief.

“Now they (opposition) have come to the conclusion that there is no chance of NRO in assemblies; therefor, they are now trying to search it on roads,” he remarked.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Sunday said conspiracies against the country and national institutions would be foiled.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony in Nankana Sahib to mark the silver jubilee of Khawaja Awais Welfare Foundation, he said the PML-N and PPP had ruined national institutions, except for the army.

He said conspiracies were being hatched against the country since its inception which were still on. The minister said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and medical treatment in London.