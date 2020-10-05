Jordan gives refuge to two Himalayan bears rejected by Pak zoos

ISLAMABAD: Two Himalayan bears rejected by Pakistani zoological gardens will be taken care of by the government of Jordan and placed at a sanctuary run by Princess Alia Foundation, a top wildlife official said.

With marks of torture and their teeth removed, the former dancing bears were rescued from captors years ago and placed at the Islamabad Zoo. Along elephant Kaavan, which is awaiting relocation to a sanctuary in Cambodia, the bears are the only animals remaining at the zoo that is closing down.

“They (the bears) will be going to Jordan because of the facilitation by the Jordanian government. The bear sanctuary is looked after by the (Jordanian) king’s aunt, Princess Alia, and she has given us an import permit within a day,” Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman Dr Aneesur Rehman told foreign media.

He added that IWMB is now awaiting clearance from the Pakistani government and the bears are expected to leave for Jordan within the next few weeks.

The sanctuary, Al-Ma’wa wildlife preserve, was established in 2011 by Princess Alia Foundation and the international animal welfare group Four Paws in Jerash, northern Jordan, to provide homes to an increasing number of wild and exotic animals rescued from traffickers, abusive owners or poorly run zoos.

After several animals have recently died at the Islamabad Zoo, reportedly due to negligence of their keepers, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah in May ordered that the bears be relocated.

“Actually, we had requested other zoos and sanctuaries in the country if they could take these bears. There is a bear sanctuary in Pakistan, but no one was ready to take them,” Aneesur Rehman was quoted as saying. He said the female bear, Suzi, was injured and needed treatment, which local vets were unable to provide.

It was then when a team from Four Paws came to Pakistan in late September to help treat the bear and is now saving both of them by facilitating their relocation.

“They cleaned it (the wound) and dressed it. They have given her antibiotics and changed her diet with high quality food. It is amazing that the wound which was not healing during the last one and half year has completely healed,” Aneesur Rehman was quoted as saying. Four Paws coordinator Haniya Tariq said the bears were not properly looked after at the Islamabad Zoo.