close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
October 5, 2020

Chohan claims 80pc of Maryam’s Twitter following ‘fake’

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 5, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan on Sunday alleged that 80pc of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter followers are "fake". "Begum Safdar Awan has surpassed everyone even in Twitter rigging," he said, referring to the PML-N leader's husband’s name.

He said that while it is not surprising that hundreds of thousands of followers of her Twitter account are "fake", it is "astonishing that the number approaches 80pc". Chohan claimed that out of approximately 5.5 million total followers, 5.19 "have not liked a single tweet" by Maryam. He also claimed that 2.37 followers are "dead" accounts.

Terming the PML-N leader a "Calibri queen" — after her Calibri font scandal — he said that 1,898 followers had created their Twitter accounts on the same day. Casting further aspersions on her followers, he said that one million followers have no followers of their own. "The Pakistani people are well aware of the Calibri queen Begum Safdar Awan's clever schemes," said the minister. He said that rigging and the Sharif clan "go hand in hand".

Responding to the claims, PML-N’s representative in Punjab, Azma Bukhari said that the people are crying over rising inflation and rocketing prices of wheat flour and sugar and all the minister can bother with is Maryam Nawaz’s Twitter account.

Latest News

More From Top Story