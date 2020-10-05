No room for corrupt elements in country, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of loot and plunder. For the first time, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan held big people accountable.

People who were not considered to be touched in the past are now in the grip of the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan has crushed the giants of corruption, he said adding that accountability of corrupt elements was the PTI’s manifesto and the government would not move back even an inch from its manifesto.

The chief minister said that era of loot would not come back and Pakistan would reach its true destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that opposition parties were trying to stop the progress of Pakistan. Protest of opposition without any reason is an undemocratic process.

Pakistan is facing internal as well as external challenges and in the recent critical circumstances, politics of chaos is unwise and against the national interests. He said that opposition parties by spreading chaos wanted to fulfill their nefarious designs. The people want to see the country moving ahead.

Usman Buzdar said that it is unfortunate that opposition parties had put the national interest behind. The government will complete its tenure. He said that PM Imran Khan was taking decisions bravely and wisely in the national interest and according to the expectations of the people.