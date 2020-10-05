Satisfaction level about current situation in Pakistan improves

ISLAMABAD: A survey by Ipsos, a global research firm, shows Pakistanis’ satisfaction level with the way things are going in Pakistan today as compared to last year has improved.

Last year, 4 percent people were very satisfied with the way things were going in Pakistan, 22 percent were satisfied, 31 percent were somewhat satisfied and 43 percent were very dissatisfied. In 2020, 5 percent are very satisfied, 26 percent are somewhat satisfied, 35 percent are somewhat dissatisfied and 34 percent are very dissatisfied.

The survey shows Pakistanis describe the current economic situation in the country as improving. Last year, 17 percent respondents termed the economic situation in Pakistan as good, while this year the proportion has increased to 23 percent. Unemploymentis the most worrying issue which got amplified by 11 percent since last year, followed by increasing inflation and poverty. Albeit in low single digit, concerns regarding corruption got doubled since last one year.

Clubing various stated responses by theme, 75% of MOST worrying issues, relate to economic despair of masses. The survey shows significant increase in inflation and poverty are at the top since August 2019. High cost of living is the most important worrying issue across all provinces, followed by unemployment and increasing poverty.

Corruption is in top 5 worries in Punjab and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, power load shedding is prominent in Sindh only.

According to the survey, only 1 in 20 Pakistanis rated current local economy as strong. Looking ahead six months from now, 4 in 5 Pakistanis foresee our economy getting deteriorated. Almost 2 in 5 Pakistanis consider their personal financial situation as weak. Over 50% Pakistanis expect this to be even weaker in next six months.

The survey further shows that over 4 in 5 Pakistanis continue to feel less confident about their job security since August 2018. 1 out of 2 Pakistanis reported experiencing themselves or witnessing people known to them personally, who lost their jobs last year. This proportion was 31 percent from August 2018 to August 2019.

According to the survey, one out of 10 Pakistanis fear they will lose their job in next six months. In comparison to one year ago, 9 out of 10 Pakistanis are feeling less comfortable while purchasing general household items as well as major ones like cars, homes etc.

In comparison to one year ago, more than 8 out of 10 Pakistanis are feeling less confident about their ability to save and invest in the future. Global Consumer Confidence Index (GCCI) for Pakistan stands at 28.9 in September ’20 against global average of 41.8. It is 4 points less than same period last year.