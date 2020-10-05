Yemenis return home after ‘mercy flight’ to Jordan

SANAA: Yemenis who were airlifted to Jordan to undergo treatment for critical illnesses earlier this year were brought home on Sunday on a flight into the rebel-held capital Sanaa, the United Nations said.

Thirty-one men, women and children in dire need of medical care were flown out in February along with their companions. “A UN flight carrying civilian Yemenis & their companions just landed in #Sanaa,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a tweet, without saying how many had returned. “Thanks to the UN medical air bridge, the patients received treatment in #Jordan for different chronic conditions for which they could not be treated inside #Yemen.”

The UN organised two evacuation flights to Amman in February, the first carrying seven children and the second with 24 other patients.

“Nine patients and their companions arrived in Sanaa on board the UN chartered plane,” Dr Motahar Darouiche, head of the airlift on the side of the Huthi rebels who control Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, told reporters. He said 10 Yemeni patients were still in Jordan.