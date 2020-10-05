Muhafiz, Dolphin squads briefed on effective policing

Rawalpindi :: Muhafiz and Dolphin Police Squads have categorically defined new beat areas with halting points for an effective patrolling system in the city and to ensure a sense of protection among citizens.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Shoaib Mehmood briefed officials of Muhafiz Squad and Dolphin squads on a newly introduced beat system in Rawalpindi.

Both the patrolling squads were also directed to streamline effective coordination regarding jurisdiction of police stations, central picketing point to overcome crimes in the city. SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood separately briefed officials of Muhafiz Squad and Dolphin Force about their respective beat areas with instructions to ensure proper coordination and against suspected and criminal elements. Duty hours for Muhafiz Squad have also been defined for eight hours a day with additional fuel for bikes of Muhafiz Squad patrolling officials.

Meanwhile, in beat areas of both the police patrolling officials, halting points have also been defined to address and resolve any possible controversy between both the Patrolling squads.

Dolphin Squads as per the new beat system have been assigned patrolling at main roads of the city, while Muhafiz Squad officials have been assigned to do patrolling in streets, sectors and wards of the city as well as at link roads.

Meanwhile, both the squads have also been instructed to enhance coordination among themselves in their respective beat areas to overcome crimes and criminal elements. SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood said that new patrolling the beat system has been introduced to keep an effective check against criminals in the city and to devise proper technical action group and central picketing point. SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood said that effective coordination between Muhafiz Squad and Dolphin Police is being devised to ensure a sense of protection among citizens.