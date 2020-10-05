Registration for CSS exams begins today

Islamabad: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) will start online registration of the candidates desirous to appear in Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations 2021 from Monday (October 5).

According to official sources, the last date for submission of applications on the FPSC web portal was November 3. Applicants are required to submit a hard copy of the application form along with required documents to FPSC headquarters well before November 13, 2020. Late submitted and incomplete documents will be rejected.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 18, 2021 in 19 cities including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta , Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sukkur simultaneously.

The holding of examination in a city mentioned above is subject to availability of a sufficient number of candidates wishing to appear in an exam from that particular city.

All males and females including special persons holding at least a second Division Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible. (2 years age relaxation in special cases). The forms can be downloaded from www.f­psc.gov.