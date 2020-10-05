Agony for Alaphilippe as Roglic wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

LIEGE, Belgium: Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic pipped an already celebrating Julian Alaphilippe to the line Sunday at cycling’s top Belgian one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The epic 257km run through the Ardennes culminated with four of the hottest racers in the world contesting the finish, with Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar and Swiss Marc Hirschi also in the mix.

Alaphilippe moved left from a lead position to knock Hirschi and Pogacar out of contention but as the Frenchman raised his arms, Roglic continued racing and beat the Frenchman over the line.

He was then relegated to fifth by race officials.

“He moved, hit my wheel, that can happen,” said Hirschi.

That left three Slovenians in the top four with Pogacar second and Matej Mohoric fourth behind Hirschi.

The win marks a redemption for Roglic, who led the Tour de France for two weeks before a final-day meltdown. Instead of going under, the former ski-jumper can now close his season with a prestige win.