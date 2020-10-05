Aqeel annexes Super Cup in style

ISLAMABAD: Tennis ace Aqeel Khan defeated Muzammil Murtaza 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles final of the PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup 2020 here at the PTF Tennis Complex Sunday.

Aqeel maintained his winning spree and played some excellent tennis to outplay Muzammil in straight sets. Against all expectations, the final turned out to be a one-sided affair with Aqeel completely dominating Muzammil during his victory.

Following a slow start that saw both players holding on to their serves, Aqeel broke through with some sizzling backhand down the line shots. His volleys and aggressive serves were also a treat to watch. The second set was totally a one-sided affair as Aqeel set the aggressive tone right from the outset and continued with the same vein throughout to take the title.

Muzammil was often seen committing unforced errors, making the job easier for Aqeel.

“The event has given us a good opportunity to get match practice. We were going without any competition for the last eight months. I am thankful to the Pakistan Tennis Federation for providing us opportunity to test our skills,” Aqeel said.

“The event will help youngster to know about their weaknesses and make further efforts to improve the game,” he added.

Muzammil rued the missed opportunity, saying that he was in good touch but could not put that form into display. “Aqeel played brilliant tennis, never allowing me to settle down.”

In the juniors 18 and Under final, Hamid Israr beat Muhammad Huzaifa Khan in an exciting two-set match. Hamid won the game 7-6(3),6-2.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed cash prizes amongst the winners. PTF Senior Vice President Khawar Hyat, Secretary Col Gul Rehman, Islamabad Tennis Association Secretary Arif Qureshi and a number of tennis lovers were also present to witness the final.