Montreal rally calls for ‘justice’

MONTREAL: Thousands of demonstrators marched on Sunday in Montreal to denounce what they said was systemic racism, after an indigenous woman filmed herself being insulted by nurses before dying in the hospital.

Shouting “Justice for Joyce!” and “Racism is a virus,” the protesters demonstrated peacefully in the city’s downtown against a backdrop of drums and traditional song. Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman and mother of seven, died earlier this week at Joliette Hospital in Montreal under controversial circumstances.