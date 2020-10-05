close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

Shershah Club advance into Yaseen Akhter Memorial second round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

LAHORE: Shershah Club advanced into the second round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament when they beat Shaukat Memorial Club by 7 runs at Township Ideal ground the other day.

Fine batting by M Kashif (Shershah Club) and Iqbal Manzoor (Shukat Memorial Club) was the main feature of the match

Scores: Shershah Club 161/7 in 20 Overs. M Kashif 58, Husnain Jamil 48 (no), M Arslan 16. Husnain Bukhari 2/22, Zulqarnain 2/32, Abdul Naveed 2/32, Mushtaq Ahmed 1/29.

Shukat Memorial Club 154/8 in 20 Overs. Iqbal Manzoor 52, Abdul Naveed 30, Zafar Iqbal 2/3, M Saleem 2/24, M Akber 1/23, M Yousuf 1/18, Hafiz Faisal 1/30, Waqas Ahmed 1/8.

