Paragon Club march into second round

LAHORE: Paragon Club marched into the second round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Dharampura Club by 3 wickets in exciting match at LCCA ground.

Fine batting by Uzair Ashraf (Paragon Club) and Mawaz bin Zafar (Dharampura Club) were the main features of the match

Scores: Dharampura Club 126/8 in 20 Overs. Mawaz Bin Zafar 59, Maaz Timia 17. M Ali 2/20, Farzam Mughal 1/28, Zeeshan Mughal 1/27, Khuram Riaz 1/23.

Paragon Club 127/7 in 19.4 Overs. Uzair Ashraf 56, Ali Zoraiz Asif 15, Ali Zaryab Asif 22, Ashraf 10. Shahzaib 3/11, Adnan Pitrus 1/29, Ehtisham Butt 1/18, Usama 1/22.