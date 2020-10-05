Digital Planning Services and Descon reach final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Digital Planning Services and Descon reached the final of the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament.
In the semi-final matches played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, DPS defeated Abacus by 50 runs. DPS scored 191 runs for 5 wickets. Ali Arham scored unbeaten 76 while Sharon Jan took 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Abacus managed 141 runs. Sohail Sikandar scored 35 runs while Mohammad Jawad sent 3 players to the pavilion. Ali Arham was declared player of the match.
In the second semi-final, Descon beat Netsol by 2 runs. Descon scored 171 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Owais Mughal made 50 runs while Saif Rasool dismissed 2 players. In pursuit of target, Netsol managed 169 runs. Faraz Hassan scored 77 runs while Owais Mughal of Descon dismissed 4 players. Owais Mughal was awarded Man of the Match. The final of the Tournament will be played next week at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground.