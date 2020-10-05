Digital Planning Services and Descon reach final

LAHORE: Digital Planning Services and Descon reached the final of the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament.

In the semi-final matches played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, DPS defeated Abacus by 50 runs. DPS scored 191 runs for 5 wickets. Ali Arham scored unbeaten 76 while Sharon Jan took 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Abacus managed 141 runs. Sohail Sikandar scored 35 runs while Mohammad Jawad sent 3 players to the pavilion. Ali Arham was declared player of the match.

In the second semi-final, Descon beat Netsol by 2 runs. Descon scored 171 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Owais Mughal made 50 runs while Saif Rasool dismissed 2 players. In pursuit of target, Netsol managed 169 runs. Faraz Hassan scored 77 runs while Owais Mughal of Descon dismissed 4 players. Owais Mughal was awarded Man of the Match. The final of the Tournament will be played next week at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground.