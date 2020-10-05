Mixed luck for favourites at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: It was a day of mixed luck for the favourites and non favourites on the 5th winter meeting at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

There were all the Fantastic Plate races slated for the day and fortune favoured out of the book Lucky In Me, Princess Anabia, Galactic Song and Manthaar while from among the favourites Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and Sure Trust lived up to the expectations.

The day at the club began with an upset from Lucky Is Me. The second position was surprisingly taken by Shining Armour. The favourite of the race Days Gone was pushed to the third place.

In the second race, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen had no trouble taking the first position. Golden Apple, which was on fluke jumped up to be second while Princess Arab surprised everyone by being third.

Favourite Sure Trust galloped to an easy win in the third race of the day with Bright Gold as expected settled for its predicted second position. But Red Boy came upfront of the remaining lot to be third.

In the fourth race, second upset of the day came from Princess Anabia as favourite Tiger Jet became second and Sparking from nowhere came third.

In the fifth race of the day, Galactic Song came up with another upset. The favourite Anibal had to content with the second position while a dream run earned Slightly Different the third spot.