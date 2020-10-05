close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
Suspected Russian hitman on trial

World

BERLIN: A Russian man goes on trial on Wednesday accused of assassinating a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park on Moscow’s orders, a case that has cast a pall over ties between Russia and Germany. Vadim K., also known as Vadim S., stands accused of gunning down a Georgian national identified by German authorities as 40-year-old Tornike K., in Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23 last year.

