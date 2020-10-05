close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
AFP
October 5, 2020

Al-Azhar slams Macron’s remarks as ‘racist’

AFP
October 5, 2020

CAIRO: Scholars at Egypt’s prestigious Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, have denounced remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on “Islamist separatism” as “racist” and spreading “hate speech”.

Macron on Friday unveiled plans to defend France’s secular values against radical Islam, describing Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide. “He made false accusations against Islam, that have nothing to do with the true essence of this religion,” Al-Azhar’s Islamic Research Academy said in statement on Sunday.

