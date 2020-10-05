Al-Azhar slams Macron’s remarks as ‘racist’

CAIRO: Scholars at Egypt’s prestigious Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, have denounced remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on “Islamist separatism” as “racist” and spreading “hate speech”.

Macron on Friday unveiled plans to defend France’s secular values against radical Islam, describing Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide. “He made false accusations against Islam, that have nothing to do with the true essence of this religion,” Al-Azhar’s Islamic Research Academy said in statement on Sunday.