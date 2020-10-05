Two more held in boy kidnapping case

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police arrested two more accused in the kidnapping for ransom case of a boy, an official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that one Haji Irfan had informed the Badaber Police Station that his son Uzair had been kidnapped and the kidnapers were demanding Rs10 million ransom.

The police, he said, while investigating the case arrested one Jahanzeb, a close relative of the kidnapped boy. The kidnappers later freed the boy without payment of ransom when the police tightened the noose around them. The police also arrested two accomplices of Jahanzeb, identified as Malik Aman and Nazar Sher.