Youths briefed on rescue service in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A team of the Lower Dir Rescue 1122 service visited Malakabad village in Balambat Sunday evening and briefed youths regarding rescue operations.

Briefing the youths at Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy in Malakabad, the organization’s emergency medical technician Umar Saeed shed light on the rescue emergency operations and informed the youths about how they could call the rescue service in time of any emergency. He said the rescue operations were started in Lower Dir in April this year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people were restricted to their homes and they could not know about the start of the rescue service in Lower Dir.

The residents may call on 1122 during any kind of emergency situation, even in case a patient is serious and he needs emergency treatment, and the rescue team will take the patient to a nearby hospital.