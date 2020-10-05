Terrorist killed in NW operation

MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Sunday killed a terrorist in the Mirali Tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said. The operation was conducted in the Khaisur area and was based on prior intelligence, added the sources. The terrorist killed was identified as Bilal, alias Abu Nasir. He was considered an important member of the terror network and was wanted to police for attacks on the security forces and other people. The sources said the slain terrorist was involved in the attack on a local tribal elder, Malik Matoor. He was stated to be an accomplice of another terrorist, Shariatullah, who had kidnapped Engineer Zahidullah of the Mari Petroleum Company in the past.