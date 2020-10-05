Withholding salary of DEO: Inquiry ordered against DAO

NOWSHERA: The accountant general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered an inquiry against the district account officer on the complaint of district education officer (female).

The district education officer (female) had submitted a written complaint to the accountant general KP that the district accounts officer had withheld her salary without any justification.

The secretary Elementary and Secondary Education KP had also written to the accountant general to look into the matter. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan, who is also the Principal Account Officer, has snubbed the district account officer and directed him to release the salary of the district education officer forthwith. District Education Officer (Female) Abida Parveen was recently transferred to Nowshera from Peshawar. She complained that District Account Officer Mohammad Tahir had withheld her salary. When contacted, District Account Officer Mohammad Tahir was clueless and could not provide a satisfactory answer to defend his act. On being contacted, Accountant General KP Shahid Nadeem said he was holding an inquiry and action would be taken against the responsible person.