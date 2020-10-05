Alumni association to award scholarships to students

PESHAWAR: The City University of Science & Information Technology (CUSIT) Alumni Association has chalked a plan to award scholarships to current students of the seat of learning.

The plan was shared when the alumni association office-bearers led its president Dr Kashif Amin met Sabur Sethi, the patron of the association, and apprised him of various intended activities by the alumni association. The alumni association would contact the graduates from the varsity to enlist them as the association as members. The members will be asked to participate in the different activities pertaining to the social welfare of the alumni and the present student community at the varsity.

The alumni association office-bearers will meet the CUSIT alumni in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore and elsewhere to involve them in activities.

Calls would be made and meetings held with CUSIT’s alumni, particularly those now placed in high-profile organisations and institutions in the country. They would be requested for help in awarding scholarships and providing internship and placement programmes or job fairs for the current students of the university.

Patron Sabur Sethi appreciated the initiatives. He suggested to the office-bearers to make arrangements for the annual dinner/ students gala next month for which the university would bear all the cost.