O’Brien horses withdrawn from Qatar after positive tests

LONDON: Aidan O’Brien’s four planned runners in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe have all been withdrawn from the race after positive urine samples indicated the presence of a banned substance from contaminated feed.

O’Brien was due to field Japan, Sovereign, Mogul and Serpentine against Enable at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, as John Gosden’s mare bids to win the great race for an unprecedented third time.

None of the quartet will, however, take part after it emerged late on Saturday evening that they have tested positive for a banned substance, believed to be zilpaterol – potentially from batches of feed supplied by Gain Equine Nutrition.

On Friday, the supplier confirmed that it is “investigating the potential presence of a contaminant in some batches of our equine feed range”.

The absence of O’Brien’s runners was announced via a Tweet on the official account of O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard.