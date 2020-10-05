IPL info leak attempt sparks corruption probe: watchdog

DUBAI: A player taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament said he was asked to leak information about his team, the country’s cricket anti-corruption chief told AFP on Sunday.

The world’s richest cricket league, long plagued by corruption, is in its third week and is being played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic. All eight teams are confined to separate “bio-bubbles”.

“A player has been approached. He himself immediately reported it,” anti-corruption chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Singh told AFP. “We know who has approached... We are on the case.”

Singh said the “relatively unknown” player, whose identity was not released, was asked to leak some information about his team. He did not release further details about the incident.

Singh told AFP before the tournament started that the bio-bubbles would make it easy for any illicit approaches to be noticed.