One of Imran Khan’s promises made during election campaigns was that there would be strict accountability for all. But in the last two years of his government, it seems that accountability is just for political opponents. NAB asks only the members of the opposition – especially PML-N leaders – to appear before the court in corruption cases. This one-sided accountability and imprisoning of political opponents will not help the authorities tackle corruption.

On the other hand, members of the PTI who are allegedly involved in corruption scandals are not questioned. Some are even allowed to fly out of Pakistan. To date, NAB hasn’t investigated the Peshawar BRT project – even though the project is laced with mistakes. Isn’t this selective accountability?

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura