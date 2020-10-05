close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 5, 2020

Pay us on time

Newspost

 
October 5, 2020

The Sindh government hasn’t released the salaries of the newly appointed junior elementary school teachers (JEST) of Shikarpur. These teachers have not received the salaries for the last four months. These unnecessary delays have crippled the teachers who are finding it hard to meet their expenses.

Teachers also have to take part in different social events conducted by schools. Many teachers borrow from their friends and families to take part in such activities. The relevant authorities should have a look at this issue and ensure that all teachers receive their salaries in a timely manner.

Zulfiqar Ali Junejo

Shikarpur

