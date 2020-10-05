Expensive tomatoes

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the rise in vegetable prices. Since August, tomato prices have been sharply increased. The current per kilogram price of the vegetable is Rs120. Earlier, the price of one kilogram of tomato was somewhere between Rs60 and Rs80. What is the reason for the sudden increase in the price of the vegetable? Who enjoys the abnormal profit made by selling vegetables at high prices? Why can’t the authorities ensure that all sellers are selling food items at fixed rates?

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi