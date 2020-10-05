close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
After graft narrative failed, sedition talks began: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that after the government’s “graft narrative” failed, one of sedition was started but vowed the party would not be cowed by that talk.

Talking to the media, she said: “We could not be scared through the narrative of sedition…The masses know who made Pakistan an atomic power and who committed fall of Kashmir.”

The PML-N spokesperson said when the artificial accountability narrative of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Niazi nexus failed after no corruption of a single rupee was found then a new narrative of sedition had been started. “The current government is incompetent, incapable and corrupt,” she alleged.

