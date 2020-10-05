Trump much better but ‘not yet out of the woods’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has posted a video from the hospital where he is battling Covid-19, saying he was improving and would be “back soon” — but acknowledged that the crucial coming days would be “the real test.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump, 74, said from his business suite at the Walter Reed military medical centre near Washington. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back... I think I’ll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”

Appearing relaxed in an open-collar shirt and blue suit jacket, Trump acknowledged there was uncertainty about the course of the disease, which can hit recovering patients hard with no warning.

“I’m starting to feel good. You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”

Trump’s wife also tested positive but he said her symptoms were not as bad as his own. “Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit,” he joked about the 50-year-old first lady. Late Saturday, White House doctor Sean Conley said Trump was “not yet out of the woods,” but that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump’s condition had them worried on Friday, but that he had since improved. “Yesterday morning, we were real concerned... he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” Meadows told Fox News late Saturday.

Meadows said there was never a risk Trump would have to hand over power to Vice President Mike Pence, after a day of conflicting reports and confusion over the leader’s actual fitness.

Trump’s optimism over his recovery prospects has been tempered by news that more people close to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus. They included campaign adviser Chris Christie, who was among several aides that helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate who have since announced positive tests.

Christie and a number of senators and Trump aides are also among a growing list from the president’s orbit to have tested positive after attending an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend.

The so-called “White House cluster” includes the president’s wife Melania, close confidante Hope Hicks, former White House top aide Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien and Republican senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee. Another close aide, Nicholas Luna, one of the “body men” who accompanies the president round the clock, had also tested positive, CNN reported.

Heightening the sense of crisis at the heart of power in America, a third Republican senator, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, announced on Saturday that he had tested positive.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is sure Trump is “going to be fine” and the American leader is being given the “best” medical care available. He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “The most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice.”