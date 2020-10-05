Kashmir court moved against killings of Rajouri labourers

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir seeking an investigation into the July killings of three Kashmiri labourers in Rajouri, which the Indian military admitted its troops exceeded their powers in killing the men.

The petition requests that instead of the police, the probe should be conducted by a special investigation team monitored by the court. The plea has been filed in respect of the killings of Ibrar Ahmad, Mohammad Ibrar, and Imtiaz Ahmad by Dr Sandeep Mawa, who is functioning as a chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front.

On July 18, the Indian army had killed three labourers in Shopian and passed them on as “unidentified militants”. However, the victims were later identified by their families through the pictures released by the army, who had gone to the Kashmir valley in search of work.

The army initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated that the three were from Rajouri district in Jammu and had gone missing in Amshipura. The families of the youths, who worked as labourers in Shopian, had also filed a police complaint.

On September 18, the force said it has found “prima facie evidence” that its troops exceeded powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the encounter. The police also launched its investigation and collected the DNA samples of the families which matched with the slain persons.

As the plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta, Assistant Solicitor General of India, TM Shamsi said the petition by a private citizen would not be maintainable as the parents of the deceased had already filed a plea at the Jammu Wing.

Following the submissions, Advocate Salih Pirzada, Sandeep Mawa’s counsel, sought a short adjournment to ascertain and verify the nature of the proceedings in the petition. “Let him verify the same and address the Court on the next date,” the court said and posted the plea on October 23.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three labourers were exhumed and later laid to rest in their hometown in Rajouri district by the family members. The exhumation was done late Friday night at Gantamulla area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.