PML-N ‘blackmailing’ govt for relief from graft cases: Shibli

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were “blackmailing” the government and state institutions to get relief in corruption cases against them, state media reported.

“The PTI government will not bow before the opposition’s pressure tactics and will not give any kind of leniency or NRO,” Faraz said at a press conference here, where he accused the PML-N of leaving “landmines” to the harm the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the former was voted out of power.

The minister said the “courtiers of Sharifs are telling lies with confidence” and they should not come on television as they were giving a narrative that had “no link to reality”. “Those who claim to protect national interest only looted it and did nothing for the public,” he added.

The opposition compromised on the national interest and its leaders became billionaires and acted greedily, he added.

Shibli said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a reflection of unwavering friendship between Pakistan and China and the government was committed to complete the CPEC projects. “The opposition with its statements should not harm projects of national importance,” he added.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) went after the opposition which “benefitted personally” by relaxing rules and regulations and “used every opportunity for corruption”. He added: “Cases were filed against the opposition because it was involved in corruption.”

Faraz said Nawaz Sharif was sitting in apartments “worth billions of rupees in London” and making speeches to create uncertainty and instability in the country and he “does not want the economy to improve”.

He also claimed the opposition was divided and if its members would resign from the assemblies, their resignations would be accepted and by-elections would be held.