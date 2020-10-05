close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
E-PAPER
A
APP
October 5, 2020

Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation

Top Story

A
APP
October 5, 2020

RAWALPINDI: At least two hardcore terrorists were killed and another was apprehended by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“Security Forces conducted [an] IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. two hardcore terrorists [were] killed and one terrorist [was] apprehended,” the military’s media wing said in the statement.

