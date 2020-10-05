Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: At least two hardcore terrorists were killed and another was apprehended by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.
“Security Forces conducted [an] IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. two hardcore terrorists [were] killed and one terrorist [was] apprehended,” the military’s media wing said in the statement.