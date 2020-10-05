AJK to reimpose virus curbs after 8pc positivity rate

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Sunday moved to reimpose coronavirus lockdowns across the territory after recording an 8 per cent test positivity rate as Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to wear face masks in public to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the winter.

In a tweet, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan announced that his government had decided a lock down “across the territory” and that authorities were instructed to make arrangements in that regard within two days.

He also sought to remind the people that the world’s major economies have been unable to bring the pandemic under control and “our resources are limited”. However, he added: “Strict measures have to be taken before the situation spirals out of control.”

According to Geo News, the move came after AJK recorded an 8.3 per cent test positivity rate. In other measures to prevent the spread, the AJK government urged people to wear face masks in public and to impose fines on violators of virus prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Across Pakistan, daily cases of the coronavirus have been steadily creeping upwards since the beginning of September. From mid-September, new infections have remained above the 500 mark, and as of Sunday, daily cases rose to 632 (with six deaths). During last month, over 16,000 people were infected ahead of cooler weather.

To that effect, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the country to wear face masks in public, in offices and schools to avert a second wave by winter. On Twitter, the Prime Minister said compared to some other states, Allah had been kind to Pakistan by sparing it from the worst effects of the pandemic.

“There is a fear, onset of winter could result in a second wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike,” the Prime Minister said. He also instructed all offices and educational institutions to ensure everyone wears face masks.

Furthermore, the Ministry of National Health Services asked citizens to “rigorously follow” SOPs in markets, food establishments and restaurants in the country to help mitigate exposure to the virus.

According to an official of the ministry, the guidelines address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of Covid-19, and urged putting into practice the protocols during shopping and having food in restaurants.

He said Covid-19 pandemic spreads across the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in alleviating unnecessary burden on healthcare facilities.