Lyari’s NGO concerned over rising drug consumptionin locality

Amid ongoing protests and campaigns against the resumption of drug peddlers’ activities in different parts of Lyari, a local non-government organisation has planned to set up recovery centres at the neighborhood level to stop recovered drug addicts from becoming victims of the drug abuse again.

The Save the Life Organisation (STLO), a Lyari-based organisation formed by concerned residents and former drug addicts, has been working on the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the city’s oldest town for the past several years.

Rashid Baloch, the STLO secretary general, said drug abuse was fast becoming a matter of concern in Lyari and members of his group had intensified their activities to make people, particularly the youth, aware of the menace.

“All sorts of drugs — from hashish and opium to heroin — were being consumed in Lyari, while the use of recreational drugs such as crystal ice was increasing alarmingly,” he said.

“The STLO network, whose office is set up in a school in the Jhatpat Market area, mainly consist of former drug addicts, teachers, journalists, and religious clerics,” he said. “Our main objective is to provide a friendly environment to the former drug addicts so that they could not dabble in the drug use again.”

He explained that for this purpose, they arrange meetings with former drug addicts who jad recently abandoned taking drugs. “We ask recovering addicts to share their harrowing but hopeful stories of overcoming the addiction,” he said.

Baloch said that his organisation had been planning to set up recovery clubs at every neighbourhood level to increase their work. Sajid, a resident of Chakiwara who attends the STLO’s meetings regularly, said that he was first dabbled in Hashish with friends when he was just 16 and was quickly hooked. “Then I turned to heroin and things spiralled out of control until I worked successfully to get sober over two years ago.”

He added that the prolonged violence in Lyari and the resultant trauma, caused mainly to the youth, had largely remained unaddressed. “Lack of focused post-conflict healthcare services and increased proliferation of drugs in Lyari has exacerbated the problems multifold,” he remarked.

Baloch called on the Sindh government to take initiatives to set up free-of-charge rehabilitation facilities for the victims of drug abuse.