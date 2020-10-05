ANF, Rangers set up picket at Toll Plaza

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh has launched joint operations with the Sindh Rangers at the entry-exit points of Karachi.

According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, they have set up a picket at the Toll Plaza to search the suspected vehicles in a bid to foil any smuggling bid of the drugs. Apart from establishing a picket at the Toll Plaza, Abid Zulfiqar said the ANF was continuing its actions across the city.

He said five suspects had been arrested during raids conducted in parts of the city, including Daud Chowrangi, al-Asif Square and Madina Colony areas. He said a huge amount of hashish and heroin were found the arrested suspects.

The ANF joint director said the ANF personnel had also foiled a smuggling bid of heroin during raids at couriers companies in Clifton. He said they were planning to smuggle the heroin aboard. Cases against the suspects had been registered and investigations were underway, he added.