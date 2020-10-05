Coronavirus claims one more life, infects another 291

One more patient has died from the novel coronavirus while another 291 cases have surfaced as 10,813 tests were conducted.

The province’s death toll from the viral disease had reached 2,521, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Sunday. So far, he said, 1,408,489 samples had been tested against which 138,341 cases were detected that constituted a 10 per cent overall detection rate.

In total, he added, 138,341 people had contracted the viral disease. He said 131,030 or 95 per cent patients had defeated the virus across the province, including 219 who recovered last day.

According to the CM, 4,790 patients are currently under treatment: 4,509 are in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 274 at hospitals. The condition of 201 patients was critical, including 35 who were life support, he added.

Of the 291 new cases, 219 are from Karachi: 107 from District South, 59 from District East, 30 from District Central, 12 from Korangi, seven from District Malir and four from District West.

Hyderabad has reported eight cases, Sukkur six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal four each, Sanghar three, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Kambar, Kashmore and Khairpur, Naushehroferoze one each. The CM once again urged the people of the province to follow the SOPs.