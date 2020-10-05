Too soon to reopen?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
When the Sindh government announced the reopening of lower secondary classes, I was of the opinion that the authorities should reconsider their decision. Children of lower-grade classes cannot follow SOPs. However, the provincial government went ahead and opened the schools. Now, we are witnessing another surge in coronavirus cases. The higher authorities should pay attention to our pleas and close schools to save the health and lives of our children.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi